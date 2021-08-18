Judy Murray becomes an owner of Lewes FC: “I loved the ethos behind this incredible club”

Judy Murray and Karen Dobres

The tennis coach is launching a new documentary series called Driving Force, which sees her interview some of the most successful female athletes of all time, as well as the driving forces who inspired and motivated them.

Her guest for the episode in Lewes was Eni Aluko.

Judy met some of the people behind Lewes FC, and was so taken by the club that she decided to become an owner herself.

The celebrity, along with 1,000 Lewesians and another 800 people from around the UK and the world, now owns a share in the club – which can be purchased for as little as £40 via the club website.

As part of the club’s position on fan power, one share is the maximum that anyone can buy.

Judy said: “I loved the ethos behind this incredible club and all the people I met who work or volunteer there.

“Community spirit at its absolute best.

“Plus, they have a Prosecco bar on match days. What’s not to love?”

Lewes FC’s board director for Inclusion & Empowerment, Karen Dobres welcomed the club’s latest owner.

“Of course, like everyone, I knew and respected Judy for all her work in sports equality,” she said.

“But meeting her in person, the thing that really struck me was her warmth and her passion for female empowerment.

“We are so grateful for her endorsement and it has already encouraged lots of others to become owners too.”

Lewes FC’s men’s team play their first home match of the new season this Saturday, 3pm, versus Cheshunt.

Tickets are available online via the club website, or at the gate.