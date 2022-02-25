Jury to attend inquest into 24-year-old’s ‘tragic’ Eastbourne death

A jury will attend an inquest into the death of a 24-year-old man who died in Eastbourne.

Jack Phillips died on August 8, 2019.

In the pre-inquest review at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday, February 24, Mr Phillips’ parents attended virtually along with representatives and lawyers.

Eastbourne Town Hall SUS-210216-141547001

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze described Mr Phillips’ death as ‘grievous and tragic’.

Mr Craze suggested the use of a jury in the inquest and there was no objection by those in attendance.

The coroner also spoke about how he is calling on a jury in an inquest into a completely separate ‘prison death’.

Mr Craze said, “I am probably going to use the same jury from the prison death.

“Everybody in their own way is trying to help.”