Jury to attend inquest into 24-year-old’s ‘tragic’ Eastbourne death

A jury will attend an inquest into the death of a 24-year-old man who died in Eastbourne.
Jack Phillips died on August 8, 2019.
In the pre-inquest review at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday, February 24, Mr Phillips’ parents attended virtually along with representatives and lawyers.
East Sussex coroner Alan Craze described Mr Phillips’ death as ‘grievous and tragic’.
Mr Craze suggested the use of a jury in the inquest and there was no objection by those in attendance.
The coroner also spoke about how he is calling on a jury in an inquest into a completely separate ‘prison death’.
Mr Craze said, “I am probably going to use the same jury from the prison death.
“Everybody in their own way is trying to help.”
A date and location for the inquest is yet to be confirmed.