Chichester-based best-selling novelist Kate Mosse became the latest guest on the long-running series Desert Island Discs at the weekend.

She was invited to share the eight tracks, book and luxury item she would take with her if cast away to a desert island.

Kate’s choices were Cat Stevens’ Morning Has Broken; Nancy Sinatra’s These Boots Are Made for Walkin'; David Bowie’s Station to Station; The Style Council’s Walls Come Tumbling Down; Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive; Maurice Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G Major, M 83; ABBA’s Dancing Queen; and Jacques Brel’s La Chanson des vieux amants

The programme came as Kate prepares for the release of her latest novel.

Kate is launching The Ghost Ship at this year’s Festival of Chichester, a swashbuckling tale full of murder, revenge, family secrets, a love story and courageous women fighting to

survive in a man’s world amid the highest imaginable stakes.

Kate will be at The Novium Museum on Monday, July 3 at 7pm as she takes us all into a tale inspired by the real-life story of pirates Anne Bonny and Mary Read. The event is already a sell-out.

The book comes as the third of Kate's four Joubert Family Chronicles: “But I have written it in such a way that it is a standalone novel. If you've read the earlier two, you will pick up on a number of characters that you will remember but with this I have jumped forward a couple of generations. The lead character Louise was a child at the end of the previous book and I just became really interested in her. I wanted to know how she would she grow up and what she would be like as a woman.”