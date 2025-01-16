Katie Price shares her baby struggles in new TV documentary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former glamour model Katie Price is to feature in a TV documentary next week about fertility treatment she underwent in a bid to have a sixth child.

The mum-of-five will feature in the Channel 4 show ‘Katie Price: Making Babies’ on January 20 and 21 which chronicles her journey as she attempts to have another baby at the age of 45 at the time of her treatment.

Reality TV star Katie, who was evicted from her ‘mucky mansion’ home in Horsham last year, attended the Agora Clinic in Brighton for her treatment. The clinic says: “Katie paid for her treatment in full.”

Katie’s ex-fiancé Carl Woods is reported to have branded their failed IVF treatment a ‘blessing in disguise’ as they broke up just months after the treatment.

A cut-price offer was made for Katie’s former ‘mucky mansion’ – once owned by ex Horsham MP Francis Maude – last month.

The nine-bedroom property first went on sale for £1,500,000, but the asking price was cut in October to £1,350,000 before an offer was made for the property in December for £1,150,000.

Katie bought the mansion – Platts Green House in Worthing Road, Dial Post – 10 years ago but it fell into disrepair amid Katie’s money problems. She was evicted from the property last year after twice being declared bankrupt.