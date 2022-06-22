Kayakers rescued from water near Pagham Harbour

The station’s D-class inshore lifeboat was launched at 3.09pm on Friday (June 17) and made best speed to the area outside Pagham Harbour, where two casualties had been spotted in the water, near a brightly coloured kayak.

The pair had been kayaking 800 metres out from the harbour, when their vessel capsized as one of them tried to retrieve something from the vessel’s watertight locker.

By 3.15pm, the pair – a man and a woman – were pulled from the water by ILB crewmen and found to be cold, but otherwise unhurt.

Two kayakers were rescued from the water near Pagham

Crewmen then pulled their vessel alongside the kayak and, after emptying it of water, right it.