Keep going and never give in, that is the philosophy of a Shoreham centenarian who reckons it is her determination that has got her to be 100.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellen Robbins and her family celebrated her big birthday with an afternoon tea party at Mayberry Garden Centre in Portslade on Saturday, July 19.

She said: "Keep going, that is all you have got to do. Tomorrow may be a better day, or the day after that, never give in. When I sit here and think, I just can't believe it. I think I can't be this age. I am damn lucky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I keep going and I think if I can't do it, I will leave it until tomorrow, or I will have a sit down first and then get up and do a bit more. You have got to, otherwise you mope and that's it."

Ellen Robbins with her 100th birthday card from the King and Queen

Ellen, who prefers to be known as Squib, has always loved dancing and she met both her first and second husband at a dance.

She was born in St Leonards on July 19, 1925, and grew up there before the family moved to Tunbridge Wells.

She was proud to serve in the Land Army and met her first husband Janek Chmielowski at a dance at The Regent in Brighton. He was a Polish soldier who served in the The Eighth Army at the Battle of Monte Cassino during the Italian Campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellen said: "I loved dancing. I wish I could now. A girl I knew asked me to go to the dance and I didn't want to go but she kept on. I stayed at a table with a glass of orange juice all through the dance while the others were all drinking. I don't drink, I don't like it at all, and I can't stand water, but tea I can. It's got flavour."

Ellen Robbins and her family celebrated her big birthday with an afternoon tea party at Mayberry Garden Centre in Portslade

She and Janek set up home in Portslade and Ellen brought up her two children there, Elaine and Nigel.

Nigel said: "She has always been domesticated and a homemaker. She was always cooking at mealtimes, with Sunday roast top of the menu. Like my father, she has always been very sociable and takes a keen interest in others, offering help and advice if asked.

"It was my privilege to have them as parents. I was able to follow my own dreams - something that would normally be out of my reach. Because of the Second World War, their stoicism proved invaluable. Grateful just doesnt cut it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My Polish father was fighting alongside other nationalities and troops in Tobruk and the great battle at Monte Cassino. I still have his ID bracelet, a priceless reminder of the past, and what his nation did for this country.

Ellen Robbins with her children, Elaine and Nigel

"It was my parents' love of music and dance that brought us all together. Firstly for them, it was ballroom dance, then rock and roll for my sister and hubby, and then for me and my partner Jeanette, modern jive.

"This thread of musicality spread to mum's great-granddaughter, who recently performed at the Royal Albert Hall with the National Youth Orchestra."

Ellen also met her second husband, Peter Robbins, at a dance, and moved to be with him at his home in Shoreham, where she has lived ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She loves reading and keeps herself busy, refusing to put the television on until it's time for The Chase.

Among her many cards and gifts was a birthday card from the King and Queen and a bunch of flowers from Park Pharmacy in Shoreham, along with a personalised card signed by all the staff.