Keep your dogs safe from emerging adders | Animal Magic

So I was quite surprised when I experienced a real primaeval reaction on a dog walk recently.

We were walking beside a stream when I saw an adder swimming. We were only feet apart, but it was heading away from me. I was surprised to find myself experiencing a racing heartbeat, dry mouth and sweaty palms. The sense of fear was completely instinctive, despite my previous experience and training.

I have read that most animals feel the same way about snakes. They instinctively know that there is a risk, and avoid them at all costs. However, there are a few who have not inherited that natural fear, and will behave towards an adder as if it were a toy.

While adders are generally shy creatures and prefer to avoid confrontation, encounters with dogs can sometimes lead to unfortunate consequences.

Adders emerge from hibernation in early spring, becoming more active as temperatures rise.

They are the only venomous snakes in the UK, and they are commonly found in areas with dense vegetation, such as woodlands, heathlands, and moors, where they bask in the sun to regulate their body temperature. This behaviour can bring them into contact with dogs on their walkies.

The venom of an adder is primarily used to immobilise prey, but if a dog is bitten, it can lead to serious health complications. The most common areas for bites are the face, neck, and legs, often resulting from the dog investigating or attempting to play with the snake.

Symptoms of an adder bite in dogs can include swelling, pain, lethargy, vomiting, drooling, and difficulty breathing. In severe cases, bites can lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and even death if left untreated.

Keeping your dogs on the lead in areas known to be inhabited by adders and avoiding dense undergrowth where snakes may hide can reduce the risk of encounters.

Training dogs to respond to commands such as ‘leave it’ or ‘come’ can also prove invaluable.