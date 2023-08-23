Keith Lemon and viral TikTok star spotted in West Sussex as new TV show set to air

Keith Lemon was spotted in Sussex earlier this year, alongside viral TikTok sensation Francis Bourgeois ahead of the premier of his new show ‘Shopping with Keith Lemon’ on ITV2 tonight (August 23).

Keith, Francis and Gaugemaster team. Photo: Dark Horse

The new TV series sees the 50-year-old chat show host interviewing celebrity guests while they go shopping together in a range of locales. This episode saw Lemon rubbing shoulders with shoppers in Ford, as he and special guest Francis Bourgeois – known for his enthusiastic trainspotting videos on social media platform TikTok – visited the Gaugemaster store, one of the biggest model railway shops in Europe.

Known as The Engine Shed, and stocking beloved models in the O O scale, all the way through to large garden railway scales, it was a must for railway enthusiast Bourgeois.

Together, the social media star and Lemon enjoyed a lively conversation, in which they picked up perfect models of favourite trains and talked about Bourgeois’ love for the hobby.

Keith Lemon and Francis Bourgeois at Gaugemaster. Photo: Dark Horse.

James Hickman, a store spokesperson, said: “It was a pleasure to host both Keith and Francis as they were so passionate about model railways and Scalextric. They thoroughly enjoyed their visit to Gaugemaster.”

Lemon was particularly taken with by a Back to the Future Scalextric set, having recreated a number of the most famous scenes in his 2015 movie: Keith Lemon’s Back T’Future Tribute. Francis, meanwhile, browsed the aisles looking at the stores’ vast stock of model trains.