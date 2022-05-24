Kew and Wakehurst welcome thousands of visitors with £1 ticket

Since the introduction in January of a £1 entry ticket for people in receipt of Universal or Pension Credit, the Royal Botanic Gardens has welcomed 8000 visitors across its sites at Kew Gardens and Wakehurst in Mid Sussex.

The offer aims to make the gardens more accessible to people of all ages and incomes, reflecting Kew’s Manifesto for Change 2020 which states ‘Kew must be accessible to a wide range of audiences’.

Sandra Botterell, director of marketing, said: “It’s wonderful to see that this new offer is enabling more people to come and enjoy the gardens at Kew and Wakehurst, as we know how important time out in nature is both for physical and mental wellbeing. We’re delighted to offer more people a space to which to escape, meet friends and family, and learn about the incredible world of plants and fungi upon which our lives depend. I hope visitors continue to spread the word so we can welcome as many people to Kew as possible.”

To date, the new scheme has encouraged eight times more visitors to the gardens than the previous discounted entry ticket brought in the whole of 2019 (which was available to anyone unemployed or on Jobseeker’s Allowance).

RBG Kew has also introduced a new Young Person’s ticket at Kew Gardens for 16-25 year olds which can be purchased for just £9.