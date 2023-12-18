Key South Downs road remains shut after flooding
A key South Downs road remains closed to traffic today following flooding on Friday (December 15).
West Chiltington Road is shut both ways between the A283 Mare Hill Road and Nutbourne Road.
The road is a key route between the A259 Pulborough and West Chiltington. A passer-by said that flooding had receded but that a large hole had developed in the middle of the road below surface water.
AA Traffic reports flooding issues were first identified just before 12 noon on Friday.