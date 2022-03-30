Peter Murphy and Mark Howell launched Kickboxfit martial arts academy in January 2020. The club is based in Carlton Terrace, Portslade, and trains at Fishersgate Amateur Boxing Club.

The competition on Sunday, March 20, was a huge success, with massive support for those taking part.

Peter said: “We survived the lockdowns and the club is thriving. We had 48 students take part, with every student receiving a medal or trophy. It was a long day but enjoyed by all.”

Peter’s whole family is involved with kickboxing and his wife Sabrina organised the competition for the children and the community.

Peter, a 3rd Dan black belt, said: “My son Max, seven, came first in both his categories and my other son James, 18, came second in his category.”

A total of 48 fighters competed and hundreds of spectators came through the doors to watch.

Parents said it was ‘a brilliant tournament’ and the children were ‘brave and inspiring’.

