Kaminari Kickboxing, which has been in the town for almost 10 years, used to operate out of Titan Storage, Riverside Industrial Estate in Littlehampton. It has now been rendered homeless due to unforeseen circumstances.

The gym was hit hard by the Covid pandemic and this news comes at a precious time when it is starting to rebuild.

Karl Lobley, 48, social media manager for the gym, said Kaminari Kickboxing is important to the community.

Staff and kids at Kaminari Kickboxing are desperately trying to find a new home

He added: “Our philosophy is that of a totally inclusive club, family friendly club.

“We have many families that train with us and we’re proud that they have a unique space to do so.

“We have kids and adults with ADHD, autism and confidence issues come through our doors and gain massively from the positive and encouraging focus of our club and our head coach and founder Matt Robinson.

“Our gym is a sanctuary for many.”

The coaches want to stay in Littlehampton as most of their clientele walk or ride their bicycles to get to there.

Karl said they would like somewhere that is permanent and where they can keep their equipment out, but he added that they are happy to look anywhere and to accept anywhere, as long as it means they can continue their work.

Karl added: “We desperately need to ensure our survival, after the impact Coronavirus has had on our fantastic club and now this shocking turn of events. We need the help of the community and its business leaders to help provide that.”

If you have a space or venue that would be suitable for Kaminari Kickboxing, you can email them at [email protected] or call them on 07920100591.

Kaminari Kickboxing has helped many children who struggle with ADHD, autism and confidence issues