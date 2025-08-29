Kids can catch amazing Lego show in Hastings before school holidays end

It is being held in and around a red London double decker bus in the compound until September 5.

On show is an amazing collection of Lego kits from the 1960’s to the present day. Bags of bricks for £5 are also on sale so kids can come up with their own creation and enter it into a competition to win a prize. They can also add to a collaborative Lego sculpture piece.

there is also a fun competition guess how many Lego pieces are in a jar, and kids can draw up their Lego plans at a colouring station.

The exhibition is free with a suggested donation of £2.

W.Ave Arts is also holding a Kids Beach Party at their Bexhill Road compound on Saturday August 30, from 12 noon – 3pm, with music, bubbles, a paddling pool, sand pit and other fun activities.

For more details of this and other events, visit W.ave Arts Facebook page.

1 . Lego show for kids Lego show for kids Photo: supplied

