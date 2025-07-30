Kids can learn about ancient Egypt with free workshop at Hastings Museum
Children can step into the world of Ancient Egypt and learn its secrets when free workshops take place at Hastings Museum and Art Gallery on Tuesday August 12.
A spokesperson for the Museum said: “Join us for a fun, interactive family talk and assist our museum staff in a live (pretend) mummification and discover the fascinating rituals of the past, unravel the secrets of a 5,000 year old civilisation and unlock the stories of Ancient Egypt in this engaging experience.” It is suitable for ages six plus. There is a morning session from 11am – 12noon and an afternoon session: 2pm – 3pm You can book your free ticket by visiting www.hmag.org.uk/event/egyptian-workshop/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.