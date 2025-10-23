Kids can meet Santa when St Michael's Hospice holds Christmas Market

St Michael’s Hospice is holding its Christmas Market on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th November.

The Market will be open from 10.30am – 4pm on both days, offering a mix of seasonal shopping and fun for families with young children. Visitors can browse a wide range of stalls brimming with local handmade crafts, jewellery, gifts and decorations. There’ll also be live music, festive refreshments and games.

A highlight for families will be a visit to Santa’s Grotto, a magical cosy cabin in the Hospice garden, where you can share your Christmas wishes with Santa, snap a seasonal photo and take home an early Christmas treat. Booking early is recommended to avoid disappointment. Visit www.stmichaelshospice.info/santasgrotto to reserve a place, or visit stmichaelshospice.com for more information.

This event is kindly sponsored by Percy Walker Solicitors.