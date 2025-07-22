Kids can travel free on East Sussex steam railway this summer

By Andy Hemsley
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 11:29 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 13:20 BST
A local steam railway has said children can travel for free during the school holidays.

The Kent and East Sussex Steam railway, which runs through beautiful countryside passing East Sussex landmarks like Bodiam Castle, has introduced the offer between July 23 – August 23.

It is for all under 16s travelling with a fare-paying adult, with up to a maximum of 3 children, on regular services.

The railway has a number of events planned during the school summer holidays, including a Junior Engineers event on August 3, where youngsters can experience being on the footplate of a steam locomotive and learn more about how the railways runs.

A historic bus rally takes place at Tenterden Station on August 10.

The heritage railway was restored and is run by volunteers and offers a eleven and a half mile ride through the Rother Valley in vintage and British Railways coaches usually hauled by a steam locomotive.

For full details and to book a train ride, visit www.kesr.org.

