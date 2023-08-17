The past will come to life when the East Sussex Living History Festival takes place over the August bank holiday weekend.

It is being held at Michelham Priory House and Gardens, near Hailsham, on 26th to 28th August and children go free.

The festival features a variety of living history encampments, starting from the medieval period and spanning onwards through history. Each encampment is meticulously set up to recreate the atmosphere, activities, and daily life of the respective time period. From medieval knights to Renaissance artisans, visitors can interact with historical reenactors who are passionate about bringing history to life.

Immerse yourself in the sights, smells, and sounds of times gone by. From the aroma of traditional food being cooked over an open fire to the clanging of blacksmiths’ hammers, every detail is designed to transport you to a different era.

East Sussex Living History Festival

The event provides an excellent opportunity for children to learn about history in an engaging and interactive way. They can participate in various activities, try on historical costumes, and witness demonstrations of ancient crafts and skills. It is put on by Sussex Past, the same team that held the the Twelfth Night Tudor Wassail event.

Annie Wills, Head of Operations and Commercial Activity at Sussex Past said: “We’re really delighted to be hosting this festival in our historic house and gardens. Don’t miss the chance to travel back through time and gain a deeper insight into how different life was over Michelham Priory’s long history.”