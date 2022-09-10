King Charles III addresses nation following death of Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III was at his mother’s bedside on Thursday when she died at Balmoral Castle.

At a ceremony today (Saturday, September 10) he was formally proclaimed the new monarch.

In first formal address of the nation as its new sovereign, His Majesty used his speech to confirm that his son William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge will assume the titles Prince and Princess of Wales.

King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.

He also thanked his later in an emotional speech. King Charles III said: “We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.

“To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May ‘flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest’.”

The new monarch also mentioned his youngest son, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

“My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities,” added King Charles III.

“It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply.

“But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others,” he said.

He added: “Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

He also went on to confirm which day Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place will be a bank holiday for the whole of the United Kingdom.