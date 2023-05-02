Edit Account-Sign Out
King Charles III Coronation: Chichester residents among the most 'Royal-obsessed' in the country

Chichester residents have been named as some of the most Royal-obsessed in the country.

By Joe Stack
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:28 BST

According to a new study, conducted by holiday rental company Holidu, found that Cicestrians ranked sixth most obsessed with the Royals in the country.

Data showed 1,284 average monthly searches on Google for members of the Royal family per 10,000 residents.

Chichester has a soft spot for the Royals, with the historic county of Sussex being represented by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who delighted many when they visited the city in 2018.

Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Chichester. Pic Steve Robards SR1825321Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Chichester. Pic Steve Robards SR1825321
Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Chichester. Pic Steve Robards SR1825321

Durham was revealed as the most royal-obsessed city in the UK for the second year in a row. The people of Durham searched for Queen Elizabeth more than any other Royal family member with an average of 6600 monthly searches per 10,000 inhabitants in the last year.

Welsh cities find themselves at the opposite end of this ranking, however, with Newport officially being the least royal-obsessed city in the UK for the second year in a row with a total of only 126 monthly searches per 10,000 people in the past year (compared to Durham’s whopping 6600).

Only one Scottish city finds itself amidst the top ten most royal-obsessed cities in the UK this year, compared to two being featured in 2022. Inverness dropped from third place to 16th, and Glasgow slipped from fourth to 26th.

Queen Elizabeth was the most searched Royal family member in the past year. Meghan Markle, who has and continues to face her fair share of supporters and critics, comes in as the second most searched member of the family, with her husband Prince Harry securing third place.

