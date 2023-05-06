We've taken a look back at the times King Charles visited Sussex – see the photos below.

The first photo we have in our archive of the King in our county is of him engaging in conversation with young people when he visited Mid Sussex in 1986.

Then, in 1978, King Charles made a visit to Eastbourne where he met with band The Three Degrees after a charity concert.

In 2014, following a trip to Battle, East Sussex, the King visited Wiston for a conference on biodiversity before meeting Steyning Primary School children taking part in a Countryside Classroom Chef On The Farm Day.

In 2019, the then Prince of Wales visited L3Harris in Crawley to open its new training centre.

He said he was ‘thrilled' to visit the site and that it was 'an enormous pleasure’.

During this visit, he also paid a trip to Wakehurst to take a tour of the Millennium Seed Bank (MSB), which he opened in 2000.

Just last year, His Royal Highness visited The Repair Shop at the Weald & Downland Living Museum near Chichester.

During the visit, which was filmed for the BBC One programme, we learned how he takes his tea: Earl Grey with honey and a splash of milk.

This wasn't his first visit to the site – he previously helped the museum mark its 40th anniversary back in 2010.

Do you have any memories of the times King Charles visited our county? Get in touch with your experiences and photos at: [email protected]

