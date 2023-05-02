King Charles III Coronation - This is what is happening in the Lewes District

King Charles III's coronation is set to take place on Saturday, May 6 and Lewes will be celebrating the landmark occasion in a number of ways.

On May 6, the King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort, at Westminster Abbey in London.

The event is being celebrated with a bank holiday this weekend (May 6- May 8), with countless opportunities for people to come together in celebration of the historic occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nation will be celebrating the occasion with public screenings of the coronation and street parties.

King Charles III's coronation is set to take place on Saturday, May 6 and Lewes will be celebrating the landmark occasion in a number of ways.

Here is a list of all the street parties taking place in the Lewes District and which roads will be affected by them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes

Event: Wheatsheaf Gardens Coronation Street Party

Date: May 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time: Noon until 6pm

Streets affected: The length of Wheatsheaf Gardens, Lewes

Event: Winterbourne Close Street Party

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: May 8

Time: 10am until 8pm

Streets affected: Winterbourne Close, Lewes, from junction with bridge to end of the cul-de-sac.

Event: Wallands Park Rise Coronation Street Party

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: May 8

Time: 1pm to 10pm

Streets affected: The length of Wallands Park Rise from junction with Leicester Road and the junction with Abergavenny Road to end of cul-de-sac.

Peacehaven

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Event: Gladys Avenue King’s Coronation Street Party

Date May 6

Time: 1pm until 7pm

Streets affected: Gladys Avenue from junction with Neville Road to junction with South Coast Road, Peacehaven

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Event: Cliff Gardens King’s Coronation Street Party

Date: May 6

Time: noon to 6pm

Streets affected: Cliff Gardens, from the junction with Fairlight Avenue, to the 90-degree angle in Cliff Gardens (outside no. 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Event: Grassmere Avenue Coronation Street Party

Date: May 7

Time: 9am to 11pm

Streets affected: Grassmere Avenue Telscombe Cliffs from the junction with Fairlight

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avenue to the junction with Cliff Gardens.

Newhaven

Event: The Rose Walk King’s Coronation Street Party

Date: May 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time: Noon to 8pm

Streets affected: The Rose Walk, Newhaven from junction with A259 Brighton Road to southernmost junction with Rose Walk Close and Rose Walk Close between the two junctions with The Rose Walk.

Event: Thompson Road Coronation Street Party

Date: May 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time: 10:30am to 5pm

Streets affected: Thompson Road Newhaven from junction with The Close to junction with Cantercrow Hill/Denton Road.

Event: King’s Avenue Newhaven Coronation Street Party

Date: May 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time: noon to 9pm

Streets affected: King’s Avenue Newhaven from junction with Arundel Road to end of cul-de-sac.

Seaford:

Event: Headland Avenue King’s Coronation Street Party

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: May 7

Time: 10.30am until 4pm

Streets affected: Headland Avenue Seaford, from the junction with Southdown Road to the junction with Arundel Road.

Event: Cricketfield Road Coronation Street Party

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: May 7

Time: 10am to 9pm

Streets Affected: Cricketfield Road, Seaford, from the junction with Marine Crescent to the junction with The Covers.

Event: Kingsmead Walk Coronation Street Party

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: May 7

Time: noon to 7pm

Streets Affected: Kingsmead Walk, Seaford, section from house numbers 20 to 28 inclusive.

Event: Sandore Road King’s Coronation Street Party

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: May 7

Time: 9am until 6pm

Streets Affected: Sandore Road, Seaford (cul-de-sac section nos. 3-23 only).

Event: High Street Seaford Street Party & Volunteer Workshops

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: May 8

Time: 6am until 7pm

Streets Affected: High Street Seaford from Bob’s Retro Market (no. 32) to junction

with Crouch Lane

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other parties in the district

Event: The Beverns, Riddens Lane Plumpton Coronation Street Party

Date: May 7

Time: 11am until 4pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Streets Affected: The length of The Beverns, Riddens Lane, Plumpton.

Event: Springett Avenue Coronation Street Party, Ringmer.

Date: May 8

Time: Noon until 6pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad