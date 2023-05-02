King Charles III Coronation - This is what is happening in the Lewes District

On May 6, the King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort, at Westminster Abbey in London.
The event is being celebrated with a bank holiday this weekend (May 6- May 8), with countless opportunities for people to come together in celebration of the historic occasion.
The nation will be celebrating the occasion with public screenings of the coronation and street parties.
Here is a list of all the street parties taking place in the Lewes District and which roads will be affected by them.
Lewes
Event: Wheatsheaf Gardens Coronation Street Party
Date: May 7
Time: Noon until 6pm
Streets affected: The length of Wheatsheaf Gardens, Lewes
Event: Winterbourne Close Street Party
Date: May 8
Time: 10am until 8pm
Streets affected: Winterbourne Close, Lewes, from junction with bridge to end of the cul-de-sac.
Event: Wallands Park Rise Coronation Street Party
Date: May 8
Time: 1pm to 10pm
Streets affected: The length of Wallands Park Rise from junction with Leicester Road and the junction with Abergavenny Road to end of cul-de-sac.
Peacehaven
Event: Gladys Avenue King’s Coronation Street Party
Date May 6
Time: 1pm until 7pm
Streets affected: Gladys Avenue from junction with Neville Road to junction with South Coast Road, Peacehaven
Event: Cliff Gardens King’s Coronation Street Party
Date: May 6
Time: noon to 6pm
Streets affected: Cliff Gardens, from the junction with Fairlight Avenue, to the 90-degree angle in Cliff Gardens (outside no. 20).
Event: Grassmere Avenue Coronation Street Party
Date: May 7
Time: 9am to 11pm
Streets affected: Grassmere Avenue Telscombe Cliffs from the junction with Fairlight
Avenue to the junction with Cliff Gardens.
Newhaven
Event: The Rose Walk King’s Coronation Street Party
Date: May 6
Time: Noon to 8pm
Streets affected: The Rose Walk, Newhaven from junction with A259 Brighton Road to southernmost junction with Rose Walk Close and Rose Walk Close between the two junctions with The Rose Walk.
Event: Thompson Road Coronation Street Party
Date: May 7
Time: 10:30am to 5pm
Streets affected: Thompson Road Newhaven from junction with The Close to junction with Cantercrow Hill/Denton Road.
Event: King’s Avenue Newhaven Coronation Street Party
Date: May 7
Time: noon to 9pm
Streets affected: King’s Avenue Newhaven from junction with Arundel Road to end of cul-de-sac.
Seaford:
Event: Headland Avenue King’s Coronation Street Party
Date: May 7
Time: 10.30am until 4pm
Streets affected: Headland Avenue Seaford, from the junction with Southdown Road to the junction with Arundel Road.
Event: Cricketfield Road Coronation Street Party
Date: May 7
Time: 10am to 9pm
Streets Affected: Cricketfield Road, Seaford, from the junction with Marine Crescent to the junction with The Covers.
Event: Kingsmead Walk Coronation Street Party
Date: May 7
Time: noon to 7pm
Streets Affected: Kingsmead Walk, Seaford, section from house numbers 20 to 28 inclusive.
Event: Sandore Road King’s Coronation Street Party
Date: May 7
Time: 9am until 6pm
Streets Affected: Sandore Road, Seaford (cul-de-sac section nos. 3-23 only).
Event: High Street Seaford Street Party & Volunteer Workshops
Date: May 8
Time: 6am until 7pm
Streets Affected: High Street Seaford from Bob’s Retro Market (no. 32) to junction
with Crouch Lane
Other parties in the district
Event: The Beverns, Riddens Lane Plumpton Coronation Street Party
Date: May 7
Time: 11am until 4pm
Streets Affected: The length of The Beverns, Riddens Lane, Plumpton.
Event: Springett Avenue Coronation Street Party, Ringmer.
Date: May 8
Time: Noon until 6pm
Streets Affected: Springett Avenue, Ringmer – from the junction with Harvard Road to the junction with Mill Road.