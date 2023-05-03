Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
4 minutes ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
1 hour ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
6 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
7 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
22 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed

King Charles III invited to Eastbourne ahead of Coronation

The King has been invited to Eastbourne following a pre-coronation reception in London.

By Sam Pole
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:43 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:06 BST

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell visited the House of Commons for the pre-coronation reception yesterday (Tuesday, May 2) and invited the King himself to make a visit to our town.

During her visit, MP Caroline Ansell said: “London is getting set for the big day this weekend! I’m back at the House of Commons today after the bank holiday weekend for a pre-coronation reception!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Shook the King’s hand - remembered to curtsey - and conveyed well wishes from all of Eastbourne. He said he hadn’t visited before. Of course, I duly extended the invitation!

Most Popular
King Charles III (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)King Charles III (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
King Charles III (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“The 17th century Speakers State Coach is also now back on display in Westminster Hall – the ultimate zero emission vehicle – And will remain on display into the autumn for anyone visiting Parliament.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I was also delighted with the government announcement today about the King’s Coast. This is a plan to leave a lasting legacy from the coronation through a series of new nature reserves, woodlands and seeds for every school to grow wildflower meadows and hopefully teach school children to share in the King's love for nature.”

While the King claimed that he had never visited Eastbourne before, we are aware of at least two occasions where he had taken a trip to the Sunshine Coast, including visits in 1978 and 2000.

Let’s hope he will accept the invitation and, this time, enjoy a more memorable visit to our town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell visited the House of Commons for the pre-coronation reception yesterday (Tuesday, May 2) and invited the King himself to make a visit to our town.Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell visited the House of Commons for the pre-coronation reception yesterday (Tuesday, May 2) and invited the King himself to make a visit to our town.
Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell visited the House of Commons for the pre-coronation reception yesterday (Tuesday, May 2) and invited the King himself to make a visit to our town.

We would love to show him, once again, all that Eastbourne has to offer – this time as our King.

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell visited the House of Commons for the pre-coronation reception yesterday (Tuesday, May 2) and invited the King himself to make a visit to our town.Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell visited the House of Commons for the pre-coronation reception yesterday (Tuesday, May 2) and invited the King himself to make a visit to our town.
Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell visited the House of Commons for the pre-coronation reception yesterday (Tuesday, May 2) and invited the King himself to make a visit to our town.
Related topics:Caroline AnsellCharles IIILondonHouse of CommonsWillingdon