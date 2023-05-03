The King has been invited to Eastbourne following a pre-coronation reception in London.

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell visited the House of Commons for the pre-coronation reception yesterday (Tuesday, May 2) and invited the King himself to make a visit to our town.

During her visit, MP Caroline Ansell said: “London is getting set for the big day this weekend! I’m back at the House of Commons today after the bank holiday weekend for a pre-coronation reception!

“Shook the King’s hand - remembered to curtsey - and conveyed well wishes from all of Eastbourne. He said he hadn’t visited before. Of course, I duly extended the invitation!

King Charles III (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“The 17th century Speakers State Coach is also now back on display in Westminster Hall – the ultimate zero emission vehicle – And will remain on display into the autumn for anyone visiting Parliament.

“I was also delighted with the government announcement today about the King’s Coast. This is a plan to leave a lasting legacy from the coronation through a series of new nature reserves, woodlands and seeds for every school to grow wildflower meadows and hopefully teach school children to share in the King's love for nature.”

While the King claimed that he had never visited Eastbourne before, we are aware of at least two occasions where he had taken a trip to the Sunshine Coast, including visits in 1978 and 2000.

Let’s hope he will accept the invitation and, this time, enjoy a more memorable visit to our town.

We would love to show him, once again, all that Eastbourne has to offer – this time as our King.