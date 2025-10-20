King Charles III joined Cate Blanchett for Kew’s Millennium Seed Bank 25th birthday podcast in Sussex today (Monday, October 20).

His Majesty The King, Patron of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, joined the host, who is Kew’s ambassador for Wakehurst, for a special podcast episode launching Kew’s fourth Unearthed series.

Launching on October 20, ‘Unearthed: The need for seeds’ marks 25 years of Kew’s Millennium Seed Bank (MSB).

In the King’s second ever podcast recording, the trio discussed the MSB and its origins, some of the most exciting achievements in the past 25 years as well as ongoing work around the world today, including in Australia and South Africa.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Millennium Seed Bank 25 podcast at Windsor Castle on July 16, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew)

Dr Elinor Breman brought plants, seeds and conservation test kits to show the King and they spoke about the future potential for the project to have even greater impact.

Together they reminisced about the origins of seed science, and the King demonstrated his knowledge of the science and practice of conservation techniques.

King Charles opened the Millennium Seed Bank, located at Kew’s wild botanic garden in Wakehurst, Haywards Heath in West Sussex, in 2000 and has taken an active interest in its progress since, returning to visit in 2019.

During the podcast, King Charles III said: “I think it’s wonderful what the seed bank is doing, but we’ve got to speed up the process. I’m very proud to be a patron of Kew. That’s the great thing. It does wonderful work.” Recorded by Fresh Air Production for RBG Kew, the special episode released on October 20 is followed by a new three-part series looking at the past, present and future of the Millennium Seed Bank.

A spokesperson for Wakehurst said the series takes listeners on a unique journey with Cate as she follows Kew scientists and their partners pushing the boundaries of seed biology research, joins seed collectors in the field, helps to bank seeds, speaks to MSB experts and global partners and learns how seeds are being sent to space.

Cate Blanchett said: “Recording the podcast was an absolute joy. It was also revelatory. I witnessed the invaluable science that is undertaken around the clock by the dedicated team at Wakehurst and their partners across the world. The real and ever-growing threats to our precious planet must be addressed and the work of the Millennium Seed Bank is a linchpin for our collective “Thrival”. Seeds may be tiny, but they are of monumental importance to us all.”

A spokesperson for the Wakehurst estate said The Millennium Seed Bank was originally set up using Millennium Funds to combat the effects of biodiversity loss and climate change and ensure the world’s plants were safeguarded for future generations.

It added that since its opening, the MSB has collaborated with 279 partners in more than 100 countries to bank nearly 2.5 billion seeds from more than 40,000 species.