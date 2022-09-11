King Charles III: Residents gather in Horsham to witness historic ceremony

It began with a fanfare played by Horsham District Councillor Martin Boffey on the bandstand in Horsham’s Carfax.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

After The Proclamation was made crowds joined in singing the National Anthem.

In line with official protocol, the initial Proclamation of King Charles III was held on Saturday 10 September at 11am at St James’s Palace in London and then ‘cascaded’ throughout the UK.