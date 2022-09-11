King Charles III: Residents gather in Horsham to witness historic ceremony
Crowds gathered in Horsham town centre this afternoon (Sunday) to hear the local Proclamation of King Charles III made by Horsham District Council chairman Kate Rowbottom.
It began with a fanfare played by Horsham District Councillor Martin Boffey on the bandstand in Horsham’s Carfax.
After The Proclamation was made crowds joined in singing the National Anthem.
In line with official protocol, the initial Proclamation of King Charles III was held on Saturday 10 September at 11am at St James’s Palace in London and then ‘cascaded’ throughout the UK.