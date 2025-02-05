King Charles presents medal to West Sussex chief fire officer for distinguished service

West Sussex’s chief fire officer has been presented with an award by King Charles.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, chief fire officer for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, was recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours last year for her distinguished service.

Dr Cohen-Hatton was awarded the prestigious medal during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (February 4).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service wrote on social media: “We were so proud to see our chief fire officer, Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, presented with the King’s Fire Service Medal.”

Speaking in June, Dr Cohen-Hatton said she was ‘absolutely delighted’ to ‘receive this prestigious award’.

She added: "I am extremely proud to serve within the fire and rescue sector and being awarded for a job that I have genuinely loved doing for the last 23 years is a huge honour and a really special moment.”

Dr Cohen-Hatton has had a varied and dutiful career, having joined South Wales Fire and Rescue Service as an 18-year-old firefighter in September 2001.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She decided to join the fire and rescue service after experiencing homelessness from the age of 15, and selling the Big Issue earned her enough money to rent a small apartment after a period of sleeping on the streets of Newport.

“I wanted to rescue people in a way that no one had rescued me,” she added