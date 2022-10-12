In the programme the King will meet with the show's host Jay Blades and his expert team at the Weald and Downland Museum to discuss the Monarch’s love of preserving heritage craft skills.

The team will also mend two precious items chosen by the monarch - a piece of pottery made for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee and a 18th century clock.

The special was announced during The One Show on Tuesday, October 11, with the episode airing on October 26 at 8pm on BBC One.

King Charles will feature on a special episode of The Repair Shop alongside Jay Blades.

In August 2021, Blades' team, ceramics expert Kirsten Ramsay, horologist Steve Fletcher and furniture restorer Will Kirk were invited to Dumfries House in Scotland to meet the King, then the Prince of Wales, and learn about The Prince's Foundation's work in training the next generation of craftspeople.

The episode will see Charles give Blades a tour of the estate as well as meeting some of the students on the Building Craft Programme set up by The Prince's Foundation which teaches traditional skills such as blacksmithing, stonemasonry and wood carving.

A skills swap also ensues as the Building Craft Programme lends its graduate Jeremy Cash to the Repair Shop to work alongside metalwork expert Dom Chinea on a special third item - a fire set in the shape of a soldier which has a poignant story behind its existence.

