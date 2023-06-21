A battle for territory between to male kingfishers has been captured in a series of incredible pictures this week.

Alec Pelling took the incredible snaps at WWT Arundel wetland Centre in West Sussex showing the colourful feathered melee.

The fight broke out between the two male birds on Sunday. Kingfisher males are territorial over their fishing grounds and nesting areas and return to both year after year.

WWT Arundel Wetland Centre Reserve Manager Suzi Lanaway said: “The interloping male could be one of last year’s offspring as kingfishers have been nesting in the bank since 2020. Or it could be the male of a second pair that nested nearby onsite at the Sand Martin hide last year.”

You can tell that both birds in the fight are male as their beaks are totally black. Female kingfishers have orange on their bottom bill. These birds are both adults with vibrant coloured feathers and bright orange legs. Juvenile kingfishers are have duller feathers and greyish legs.

One of these males in the territorial dispute is part of a pair that are using the nesting bank at the Arun Riverlife lagoon at Arundel Wetland Centre again this spring.

This pair have already hatched three chicks this year that have fledged and left the nest last week. The kingfisher pair have been spotted mating again and nest building in a new chamber in the bank, trying for a second brood.

To get your own photos of kingfishers at Arundel Wetland Centre visit the Discovery hide near the kingfisher nest bank. The Water’s Edge Café also offers views of the nest bank across the water. Kingfishers can also be seen around the wetland reserve diving for fish at the wildlife hides and along the channels of the wetland boat safari.

Arundel Wetland Centre is open seven days a week from 10 am – 4.30 pm. For more information search WWT Arundel.

A territorial dispute between two male kingfishers captured by visitor Alec Pelling at WWT Arundel wetland Centre in West Sussex. Photo: Alec Pelling

2 . AP kingifisher fight G.jpg A territorial dispute between two male kingfishers captured by visitor Alec Pelling at WWT Arundel wetland Centre in West Sussex. Photo: Alec Pelling

3 . AP kingfisher fight F.jpg A territorial dispute between two male kingfishers captured by visitor Alec Pelling at WWT Arundel wetland Centre in West Sussex. Photo: Alec Pelling

4 . AP kingfisher fight C.jpg A territorial dispute between two male kingfishers captured by visitor Alec Pelling at WWT Arundel wetland Centre in West Sussex. Photo: Alec Pelling

