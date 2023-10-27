Kingley Vale staff issue 'a plea from the trees' as dog poo bags thrown into branches

Staff and volunteers at Kingley Vale nature reserve, near Chichester, have issued a ‘plea from the trees’ this week, following an increase in the number of dog poo bags thrown up in to the branches of the nature reserve’s trees.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The social media team posted a series of pictures showing dog poo bags hurled up into the branches of trees and bushes and simply forgotten about – despite the fact that they were found within 100 metres of the dog poo bin.

"It's very simple,” a spokesperson said. "Pick it up and bin it. Don't hang it in our trees.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kingley Vale is home to one of Europe’s largest, oldest and most impressive Yew Forests, the trees of which are said to have been planted in the aftermath of a battle between local men and a Viking war party, and discarded dog poo bags can deal a great deal of damage to sensitive ecosystems. The thin plastic takes up to 1,000 years to biodegrade and has been known to cause illness and injury to wildlife.

'Pick up your poo bags' is the plea from staff at Kingley Vale.

The plea comes following the return of grazing livestock to Kingley Vale’s chalk grassland, according to staff. Regular grazing is an important part of preserving, conserving and protecting the grasslands, and so members of the public have been asked to help by steering clear as well as possible.