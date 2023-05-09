King's Coronation celebrations: 15 pictures proving Worthing Rotarians were right to ignore horrendous forecast for Bank Holiday Monday
Highdown Rotary proved right to ignore the horrendous forecast for torrential rain on Bank Holiday Monday and put on a fabulous Coronation Event on Broadwater Green.
As many other events were cancelled due to the forecast, the Rotarians decided to go ahead, saying: “If the King can be crowned in the pouring rain then we can hold our event on Broadwater Green.” There was a host of market stalls, food and drink, children's rides and arts and crafts to keep families entertained.
Page 1 of 4