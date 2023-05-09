Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
54 minutes ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
2 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
3 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
4 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
5 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

King's Coronation celebrations: 15 pictures proving Worthing Rotarians were right to ignore horrendous forecast for Bank Holiday Monday

Highdown Rotary proved right to ignore the horrendous forecast for torrential rain on Bank Holiday Monday and put on a fabulous Coronation Event on Broadwater Green.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 9th May 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:34 BST

As many other events were cancelled due to the forecast, the Rotarians decided to go ahead, saying: “If the King can be crowned in the pouring rain then we can hold our event on Broadwater Green.” There was a host of market stalls, food and drink, children's rides and arts and crafts to keep families entertained.

Fun at the Highdown Rotary Coronation Event on Broadwater Green on Bank Holiday Monday

1. Highdown Rotary Coronation Event

Fun at the Highdown Rotary Coronation Event on Broadwater Green on Bank Holiday Monday Photo: S Robards SR2305081

Fun at the Highdown Rotary Coronation Event on Broadwater Green on Bank Holiday Monday

2. Highdown Rotary Coronation Event

Fun at the Highdown Rotary Coronation Event on Broadwater Green on Bank Holiday Monday Photo: S Robards SR2305081

Fun at the Highdown Rotary Coronation Event on Broadwater Green on Bank Holiday Monday

3. Highdown Rotary Coronation Event

Fun at the Highdown Rotary Coronation Event on Broadwater Green on Bank Holiday Monday Photo: S Robards SR2305081

Fun at the Highdown Rotary Coronation Event on Broadwater Green on Bank Holiday Monday

4. Highdown Rotary Coronation Event

Fun at the Highdown Rotary Coronation Event on Broadwater Green on Bank Holiday Monday Photo: S Robards SR2305081

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Coronation