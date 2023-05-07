King's Coronation celebrations: Littlehampton road goes all out with buntings and flags for its biggest street party yet
Residents in Mantling Road impressed Littlehampton mayor Jill Long with their efforts to decorate their street for their King's Coronation celebrations. She spoke of the great sense of community as she judged the winner of the best decorated house on Sunday morning.
Organiser Ben Algar, dressed in a Union Flag suit, welcomed the mayor to the road's third street party, a return visit after judging the Queen's Platinum Jubilee competition last year. He said: "Not everyone is a royalist, it is about community. A lot of people have lived here a long time."
A display of historic flags and a giant crown made from ribbon caught the mayor's attention and she declared no.7 and no.16 the joint winners. A raffle was held to raise money for the RNLI and Zachary Merton Hospital.