Kingsway to the Sea: Drop-in sessions about Hove seafront development being held this week

Two drop-in sessions will give residents a chance to find out how plans for a £10million rejuvenation of Hove seafront is progressing.

The West Hove Kingsway to the Sea scheme aims to improve green spaces and create new outdoor sports facilities on the seafront between King Alfred Leisure Centre and Hove Lagoon.

Following a public consultation last year, Brighton and Hove City Council said it had been working with community groups to develop ideas based on the feedback given.

On Friday and Saturday this week, residents will be able to look at the plans, which include proposals to create facilities for sand sports, padel tennis, a skatepark, pump track and roller skate area.

The drop-in sessions will take place at the Ballroom, King Alfred Leisure Centre, Hove, on Friday (May 20) from 2-5pm and Saturday (May 21) from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

A council spokesman said: “The events will include information stands on the plans to-date as well as upcoming work and the project vision and timeline.

“Although the information sessions are not part of any formal planning engagement, there will be an opportunity to give feedback. Members of the project team will welcome visitors and be on hand to answer questions. Information will also be available to view on the council’s website, for those unable to attend the sessions."

The council said work on the ‘Kingsway to the Sea’ project began back in 2018 when the West Hove Forum approached them to work on plans to develop the area.

Since then, council officers have been working with the West Hove Seafront Action Group (WHSAG) group whose members include local residents and representatives from businesses, clubs and voluntary organisations.

Councillor Osborne, co-chair of the council’s Tourism, Equalities, Communities & Culture committee, said: “The Kingsway to the Sea project offers a whole range of new outdoor leisure facilities and landscaped park areas for the local community and visitors to enjoy.