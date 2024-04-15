Kinky Boots Angels get waxed for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Josh Wildman, who plays Lola in the production, and his four ‘Angels’ Seth Ringrose, Luke Charlesworth, Christian McDonald and Oscar Smith, who is also musical director for the show, all placed their trust in the expert hands of Paige Pulleyn, and ended the evening being completely hairless from the waist up.

Gaz Brighton, the director of Kinky Boots, organised the waxing to raise money for a charity very close to his and the show’s heart.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MindOut is a mental health service run by and for lesbians, gay men, bisexual, trans, and queer people and is the perfect charity for the cast of Kinky Boots to support, as the musical tackles the prejudices that many of our diverse society experience.

With a target of £500, the evening began with donations reaching £245, but that rocketed to £440 within an hour as the waxings were broadcast live on social media.

Anyone wishing to donate, and help them reach their target of £500, can do so at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kinky-boots-charity-wax