Kinky Boots Angels get waxed for charity

Five actors starring in Eastbourne Operatic and Dramatic Society’s production of Kinky Boots, bared almost all when they volunteered to get waxed… all for charity.
By Annie BennettContributor
Published 15th Apr 2024, 09:19 BST
Josh Wildman, who plays Lola in the production, and his four ‘Angels’ Seth Ringrose, Luke Charlesworth, Christian McDonald and Oscar Smith, who is also musical director for the show, all placed their trust in the expert hands of Paige Pulleyn, and ended the evening being completely hairless from the waist up.

Gaz Brighton, the director of Kinky Boots, organised the waxing to raise money for a charity very close to his and the show’s heart.

MindOut is a mental health service run by and for lesbians, gay men, bisexual, trans, and queer people and is the perfect charity for the cast of Kinky Boots to support, as the musical tackles the prejudices that many of our diverse society experience.

Seth Ringrose, Oscar Smith, Josh Wildman and Luke Charlesworth watch Christian McDonald get waxed.Seth Ringrose, Oscar Smith, Josh Wildman and Luke Charlesworth watch Christian McDonald get waxed.
With a target of £500, the evening began with donations reaching £245, but that rocketed to £440 within an hour as the waxings were broadcast live on social media.

Anyone wishing to donate, and help them reach their target of £500, can do so at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kinky-boots-charity-wax

Kinky Boots The Musical is on at Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne, from Wednesday 16th - Saturday 20th April.

Tickets: https://royalhippodrome.com/event/eods-present-kinky-boots/