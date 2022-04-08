Knitted monsters brighten up Southwater Spring Show

This year, the Best in Show Croudace Cup winner was a craft entry from the special knitting competition for a worry monster, and was won by Margo Slater. All the worry monsters were then donated, some to a primary school in Brighton and one to a children’s hospital in Aberdeen where they are used to help in bereavement counselling. The Alan Steele Award and Daffodil Medal was won by Dennis Collins. The Championship Class Trophy, Marlhurst Cup and Cripplegate Cup was won by Richard Mumford.

Anne Tuckwell won the Temple Cup, Nancy Hubbard won the WSVPA Jubilee Trophy and Pat Chapman won the 25 Photography Cup. The Hillbrow Wine Goblet was won by Peter Buckley and the WI Cookery Trophy was awarded to Jenny Ansell. Jenny also won the Handicraft Cup and Southwater Weald WI Cup.

Madison Briggs won the SHS 50 Cup and Bella Devaney won the Best Exhibit Trophy in the children’s category.

Best in Show - Margo & Monster at the Southwater Spring show

Gabi Butler, SHS communications, said: “The daffodils were superb, the colours and scent offered a real Spring greeting as visitors entered the hall. We were back to the full schedule, with some lovely floral art, delicious cookery, wines and some stunning craft entries.”