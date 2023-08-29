BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Lack of information leads to nine new Bersted homes being refused

Resubmitted plans for nine homes in Bersted have been refused by Arun District Council following officers’ objections.
By Thomas Hanway, local democracy reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 19:07 BST

The plans for nine homes on land behind Regal House off Shripney Road, Bersted, were refused due to the council drainage officer’s objection to the plans over lack of sufficient information or an approved drainage strategy.

Weight was also given to an upheld tree officer’s objection about clash of tree roots and growth and the new homes, saying it failed to protect both future resident amenity and the existing mature trees – with this objection being given on original plans from 2022 that were withdrawn earlier this year.

The development would have seen nine, one and a half to two storey homes, with two to five bedrooms, with existing access to the site off the A29 to be widened.

The applicant had submitted an updated tree protection plan and drainage plan with the resubmission, but these were not deemed sufficient enough.

Related topics:Arun District CouncilA29