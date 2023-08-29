Resubmitted plans for nine homes in Bersted have been refused by Arun District Council following officers’ objections.

The plans for nine homes on land behind Regal House off Shripney Road, Bersted, were refused due to the council drainage officer’s objection to the plans over lack of sufficient information or an approved drainage strategy.

Weight was also given to an upheld tree officer’s objection about clash of tree roots and growth and the new homes, saying it failed to protect both future resident amenity and the existing mature trees – with this objection being given on original plans from 2022 that were withdrawn earlier this year.

The development would have seen nine, one and a half to two storey homes, with two to five bedrooms, with existing access to the site off the A29 to be widened.