Lack of information leads to nine new Bersted homes being refused
The plans for nine homes on land behind Regal House off Shripney Road, Bersted, were refused due to the council drainage officer’s objection to the plans over lack of sufficient information or an approved drainage strategy.
Weight was also given to an upheld tree officer’s objection about clash of tree roots and growth and the new homes, saying it failed to protect both future resident amenity and the existing mature trees – with this objection being given on original plans from 2022 that were withdrawn earlier this year.
The development would have seen nine, one and a half to two storey homes, with two to five bedrooms, with existing access to the site off the A29 to be widened.
The applicant had submitted an updated tree protection plan and drainage plan with the resubmission, but these were not deemed sufficient enough.