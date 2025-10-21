Lancing family completes its own Memory Walk after Alzheimer's Society cancels Brighton event for 2025

Natasha Boon and her family has completed its own Memory Walk for Alzheimer's Society

A Lancing family has completed its own Memory Walk after the Alzheimer's Society cancelled the annual Brighton event for 2025.

Natasha Boon said she had been taking part every year since she lost her Uncle Mick to Alzheimer’s nine years ago. Her eight-year-old daughter has also been taking part since she was one year old.

Keen to keep up the tradition, Natasha set off with her daughter and five-year-old twin sons for their own Alzheimer’s Memory Walk, following their own route along the seafront to Worthing.

Natasha said: "The Alzheimer’s Memory Walk has become a tradition of ours and being able to do it as a family means the world. I have always tried to do my bit for charity by choosing runs and events to be involved in. I even did a skydive for the British Heart Foundation a few years back.

"We lost my Uncle Mick to it nine years ago and I know that it left my aunty and family heartbroken to loose such a big beautiful character in our lives. So, it’s important to me to do this in his name.

"Being able to bring my family together and do this is so rewarding. My children take on the challenge with such passion. Even if we can make a small difference we have done something."

Although her daughter has done it before many times, this was the first year Natasha had planned to take her twins on the walk. Without the official event kit, the family dug out Memory Walk tops from previous years for their own event.

Natasha said: "The charity means a lot to us and we were very sad to find out that the event wasn’t running in Hove this year. It’s so sad that these events are to raise money for good causes and can’t run. I looked to see if there were any other events happening close by but the nearest would have been London.

"This was out of reach for us this year, so we decided we would do our own walk, so that we could still support the charity. We decided on our route and carried out the walk on Saturday, October 18. So far, we have raised about £100."

Visit www.justgiving.com/page/natasha-boon-1 to make a donation.