Lancing Flower Club show pays tribute to long-standing member and experience flower arranger

Lancing Flower Club has dedicated its 2023 flower show to an experienced member of more than 40 years who passed away last year.

Wally Burrows presents the silver salver to Caroline Griggs in memory of his late wife, Moyna Burrows. Picture: Annette Quelch / Submitted

Moyna Burrows had been chairman, vice-chairman and secretary and was instrumental in setting up and running the valuable practice class.

The club puts on a show every 15 months and the one last week was the first to be held at the club's new venue, St Peter’s Church, in Bowness Avenue, Sompting.

Annette Quelch, vice-chair, said: "The show was titled Memories of Moyna out of respect for Moyna Burrows, a long-serving and well-loved member of our club who sadly passed away last year. There were six classes which were entered by the club members, ranging from a petite Ocean Treasures, through Moyna’s Memorabilia to a summer basket or trug for beginners. Our expert judge for the day was Gaenor Circus, the chairman of the Sussex area of NAFAS."

Judge Gaenor Circus, chairman of the Sussex area of NAFAS, right, presents the Lily Leyland Award for the Judge’s Choice to Lorraine Saunders for her Moyna’s Memorabilia arrangement. Picture: Annette Quelch / Submitted

Members and visitors were able to view the 51 arrangements and hear Gaenor explain how she had selected the winners in each class. She commended the club on the number and quality of exhibits. Moyna’s widower, Wally Burrows, presented a special silver salver in her memory to Caroline Griggs, for having achieved the most points in the show.

First grades awarded: Ocean Treasures, a petite arrangement, Caroline Griggs; Moyna’s Memorabilia, using something which had belonged to Moyna, Caroline Griggs; Coronation Crown, which could use craft work, Lorraine Saunders; A Delicate Balance of Purple, Moyna’s favourite colour, Teresa Knight; You’ve Been Framed, novice, Rosie Kirsch; summer basket or trug, beginners, Rosie Kirsch.

Further awards: The Jean Northeast Trophy for best in show, Caroline Griggs for Ocean Treasures; The Jean Casey Award for best use of garden plant material, Pat Northeast for A Delicate Balance of Purple; The Vi Hill Cup for most effective use of colour, Vee Barton for Moyna’s Memorabilia; The Lily Leyland Award for the Judge’s Choice, Lorraine Saunders for Moyna’s Memorabilia.

Annette said: "we were delighted to welcome all our visitors from Lancing and many other Sussex flower clubs who came to view the show, and rewarded them with a cup of tea and cakes. Many thanks go to our show secretaries Gill Davey and Teresa Knight for their untiring hard work, which ensured a very good uptake and that everything ran smoothly throughout the day."