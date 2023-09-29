BREAKING
Lancing park play equipment to be replaced

Funding for the replacement of play equipment at a Lancing park has been approved for release by Adur District Council.
By Thomas Hanway, local democracy reporter
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:56 BST

The £104,150 funding will come from developer contributions from the 600-home New Monks Park development in Lancing, which the council’s parks and foreshore team said should be prioritised for the replacement of Shadwells Road open space play area. The money had been agreed by the developer for this use in 2020.

Council officers said the play area was ‘in a poor condition and has come to the end of its life’, adding: “It has been assessed by officers as inadequate, and outdated, and no longer addresses the needs of local children.”

The council’s website described the open space as a ‘small community park updated in early 2000s with Kompan play equipment, recycled plastic BMX junior ramps and mini soccer football goals’.

The decision was made by the joint strategic sub-committee at a meeting on Wednesday, September 27.

