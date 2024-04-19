Lancing Prep Worthing wins bronze award at the Pearson National Teaching Awards!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This award recognises the EYFS team’s dedication and impact on learners and colleagues within our community, as well as on the profession as a whole.

At Lancing Prep Worthing, the dedicated and passionate team is committed to providing the best possible education and care for children in light and beautiful learning spaces designed to inspire curiosity, creativity, and exploration. The EYFS team knows that every child is unique and that they develop and learn in different ways. They develop positive relationships with every child to ensure that they bring out the very best in every pupil. The team should feel an enormous amount of pride in being acknowledged by their peers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Milling, Head of Lancing Prep Worthing, says, “I could not feel prouder of them and happy that their work has been recognised at a national level.”

Lancing Prep Worthing EYFS Team

Mrs Flower, Head of Nursery & Pre-School, commented, “We are very flattered to have won this award for something that we all enjoy doing on a daily basis.”

Mrs Stephens, EYFS Co-ordinator and Reception Class Teacher, said “We love working with the children and their families, and firmly believe that the EYFS is the best place to be.”