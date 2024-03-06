Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The plans to replace the existing Scout Association warehouse and offices on Marlborough Road, Lancing Business Park, were approved by the council’s planning committee at its meeting on Monday, March 4.

Planners for the Scouts, Lewis and Co Planning, told the committee less than 50 per cent of the existing warehouse was usable due to the age and condition of the building, saying they also wanted to unite the offices and storage/distribution warehouse under one roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said the new warehouse would help increase the Scout Association’s profits by around £4 to £5 million a year, and help reach their target of net zero by 2030 by installing 220 solar panels on the roof of the new warehouse.

Birdseye View of the New Scout Warehouse, Lancing Business Park, sourced from Adur District Council planning portal

HAVE YOU READ? Sensational Sussex miscarriage of justice – the true story behind Wicked Little Letters film

Asbestos concerns and the cost of maintaining health and safety standards in the 1970s building were more reasons cited in the plans for replacing the warehouse.

The plans would see the car park moved from the back of the site to the front, away from the business park’s residential neighbours, and will be turned into a green space with seating areas for staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will mean a reduction of eight spaces to 15 in total for the new car park, which planners stated according to a traffic survey would be the most the site would ever need at one time.