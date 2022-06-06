Lancing six-year-old grows hair for three years to support Little Princess Trust

A little girl from Lancing has been growing her hair for three years specifically to donate to Little Princess Trust to turn into a wig for another girl who has lot her own hair due to cancer treatment or another condition.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 6th June 2022, 10:45 am
Six-year-old Mia-rose Russell was inspired by a girl she met a few years ago who was growing her hair long for the charity.

Hairways in Rustington agreed to cut Mia-rose's hair for free and supporters helped her raise money for the charity to turn it into a wig.

Mum Kirstie Russell said her daughter had been growing her hair for a few years because she wanted to help a young child with cancer and raise money to pay towards the costs.

Six-year-old Mia-rose Russell with the hair she had cut for Little Princess Trust to make into a wig

Mia-rose said: "A few years ago, me and my mum met someone special. She was a little girl about my age who had such amazingly beautiful princess hair. She told us she'd been growing it for as long as she could remember to donate to Little Princess Trust. They take girls' hair to make real hair wigs for children going through cancer who can't have hair like ours.

"Ever since I met this special little girl, all I've wanted to do is grow my hair to give it to a girl who can't have princess hair.

"It's finally time. I've done it, grown my hair for three years and have enough to have it cut."

