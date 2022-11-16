Lancing teenager dances her way to a national title at Blackpool Winter Gardens

A Lancing teenager has danced her way to a national title after wowing judges at the Winter Gardens Blackpool.

Sienna Ellman-Baker with her national dance trophy. Picture: Warwick Baker

Sienna Ellman-Baker, 17, competed in ballroom and Latin with her dance partner and teacher Jake Hooker from Hove Dance Centre.

With his support, she was named under-21 national Latin champion and ballroom vice-champion.

Sienna is head girl at Seaford College in East Lavington, where she is studying performing arts.

Sienna Ellman-Baker and her dance teacher Jake Hooker, with the ballroom trophy. Picture: Warwick Baker

Advertisement Hide Ad

She competes in many different styles, including jive, rumba, cha cha, waltz, tango, quickstep.