Lancing teenager dances her way to a national title at Blackpool Winter Gardens

A Lancing teenager has danced her way to a national title after wowing judges at the Winter Gardens Blackpool.

By Elaine Hammond
7 minutes ago
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 5:07pm
Sienna Ellman-Baker with her national dance trophy. Picture: Warwick Baker
Sienna Ellman-Baker, 17, competed in ballroom and Latin with her dance partner and teacher Jake Hooker from Hove Dance Centre.

With his support, she was named under-21 national Latin champion and ballroom vice-champion.

Sienna is head girl at Seaford College in East Lavington, where she is studying performing arts.

Sienna Ellman-Baker and her dance teacher Jake Hooker, with the ballroom trophy. Picture: Warwick Baker

She competes in many different styles, including jive, rumba, cha cha, waltz, tango, quickstep.

Last November, she was awarded two trophies at the Blackpool National Grand Finals 2021 dance competition, where she competed in the under-35 division and took second place in the UK for Latin and fourth in ballroom.

