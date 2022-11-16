Lancing teenager dances her way to a national title at Blackpool Winter Gardens

Sienna Ellman-Baker, 17, competed in ballroom and Latin with her dance partner and teacher Jake Hooker from Hove Dance Centre.
With his support, she was named under-21 national Latin champion and ballroom vice-champion.
Sienna is head girl at Seaford College in East Lavington, where she is studying performing arts.
She competes in many different styles, including jive, rumba, cha cha, waltz, tango, quickstep.
Last November, she was awarded two trophies at the Blackpool National Grand Finals 2021 dance competition, where she competed in the under-35 division and took second place in the UK for Latin and fourth in ballroom.