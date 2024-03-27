Lancing youth charity receives £5,000 grant to support young people’s mental health.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commenting on being awarded the grant, John Randall ESY’s Fundraiser said “On behalf of the charity and our young people, we are absolutely delighted to receive this grant which recognises the vital work we undertake in supporting the mental health of young people in Sompting and Lancing. The grant will allow young people, aged 11-18 to access a high-quality emergency mental health service. This can be either through one-to-one clinical intervention sessions provided through Your Space Therapies based at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy, or mental health well-being early intervention drop-in sessions delivered by our Senior Youth Work Manager and one of our youth workers.

In awarding the grant, Sussex Community Foundation said, “We were very pleased to be able to support Electric Storm Youth through our LF Fund and the Arthur and Doreen Green Fund at Sussex Community Foundation. Through our funding, Electric Storm Youth will be working to address mental health challenges for young people aged 11-18 in Lancing and Sompting. This work supports marginalised young people living in some of the most deprived areas of Sussex, and aligns very well with our current funding priorities "

John concludes, “We believe our mental health services will help to build resilience, confidence and overall well-being of young people and equip them to cope with the stresses that live brings. It will lead to confident young people, willing to engage positively within the local community.”

ESY youth worker offering counselling

For further information about Electric Storm Youth, visit www.electricstormyouth.co.uk

About Electric Storm Youth

Founded in 2007, Electric Storm Youth (ESY) is a youth work charity based in Lancing, West Sussex. We run a full range of youth-based programmes, including young carers support, mental health counselling, general youth sessions, LGBTQ+ sessions, street-based (detached) youth work, mentoring and work-experience.

ESY currently support around 170 young people by working to improve their personal and social development, teaching them new skills, and improving the quality of their lives.

Ways to reduce anxiety with a young person

The charity’s main challenge is the increasing demand for its services, especially from the more marginalised groups such as young carers and those with mental health problems.

For more information, visit www.electricstormyouth.co.uk

About Sussex Community Foundation

Sussex Community Foundation is a registered charity that exists to make Sussex a fairer and more equal place. We do this by enabling local people to support local causes and making grants to small charities and voluntary groups working in communities across Sussex.

Our grants help to address disadvantage and deprivation and build resilience across Sussex. We particularly welcome applications from organisations led by and supporting people from, underrepresented communities. And those from small-to-medium-sized community groups.