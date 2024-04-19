Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One Priory Square, in Priory Street, is already being used by three companies, including Government departments.

The office block is being offered for £5.6m on Rightmove.co.uk.

Its website, said: “Priory Square offers a rare opportunity to acquire a landmark office building in the centre of Hastings with immediate asset management potential. The property is currently multi-let to three financially strong tenants including Government departments.

One Priory Square, the building to the left in the photo, in Priory Street, Hastings

“The entrance to the property is through a modern glazed foyer with a revolving door and turnstile which provides security to the guests accessing the property. The ground floor also provides a canteen area which could be converted to office.

“The building has seven floors including the car park. There are three passenger lifts which go to all levels of the building including the basement car park.

“Generally, the offices are open plan with full height double glazed windows, glazed partitioned meeting rooms, a kitchenette which are generally fitted with units and worktops, sink and a fridge. The floor plates are deep and wrap around the central core to provide an almost L-shape. The 5th and 6th floors also have a balcony.

“The basement provides secure gated car parking and bike facilities for 19 spaces allocated to the subject property; the basement extends out beyond the subject property and is shared by the adjacent building known as Lacuna Place.”