Langham Brewery set to host 16th annual Conker Championship

The 16th annual Conker Championship is set to take place near Petworth next month. Here’s all you need to know.
By Megan Baker
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:27 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 15:28 BST
Langham Brewery's 16th annual Conker Championship is set to take place next month.

Langham Brewery will play host to the popular event once again this year in aid of Chestnut Tree House Hospice Care.

Sportsmen, women and children are invited to be part of the ‘daredevil’ contest of ‘skill and danger’, as well as lots of family fun, as the event promises to be a ‘smashing’ way to spend an autumnal day.

Two competitions will take place on the day to find the junior (eight – 15 years) and the senior conker champions of 2023.

A spokesperson for the brewery said: “World championship rules apply… and all conkers are provided by the organisers. This is serious stuff!

"There will, of course, be an excellent well-stocked bar with award-winning ales, plus softs and snacks; traditional fare from the Cocking Farm Shop; fabulous live music; dancing from Victory Morris; wonderful stalls, plus gifts, a tombola, face painting, cake decorating and more.

"So… who will win the coveted Langham Cup or get their name on the treasured junior trophy shield? Join in with this much-loved event to find out.”

For more information and to sign up, visit: www.langhambrewery.co.uk.

The contest will take place between 1pm and 6.30pm on Sunday, October 8.

Entry costs £5, just pay on the day. 100 per cent of funds raise will be donated to Chestnut Tree House.

Spectators are also welcome at the event and can enter for free.

Langham Brewery is situated in The Granary, Langham Lane, Lodsworth, GU28 9BU.

