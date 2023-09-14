The 16th annual Conker Championship is set to take place near Petworth next month. Here’s all you need to know.

Langham Brewery's 16th annual Conker Championship is set to take place next month.

Langham Brewery will play host to the popular event once again this year in aid of Chestnut Tree House Hospice Care.

Sportsmen, women and children are invited to be part of the ‘daredevil’ contest of ‘skill and danger’, as well as lots of family fun, as the event promises to be a ‘smashing’ way to spend an autumnal day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two competitions will take place on the day to find the junior (eight – 15 years) and the senior conker champions of 2023.

A spokesperson for the brewery said: “World championship rules apply… and all conkers are provided by the organisers. This is serious stuff!

"There will, of course, be an excellent well-stocked bar with award-winning ales, plus softs and snacks; traditional fare from the Cocking Farm Shop; fabulous live music; dancing from Victory Morris; wonderful stalls, plus gifts, a tombola, face painting, cake decorating and more.

"So… who will win the coveted Langham Cup or get their name on the treasured junior trophy shield? Join in with this much-loved event to find out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information and to sign up, visit: www.langhambrewery.co.uk.

The contest will take place between 1pm and 6.30pm on Sunday, October 8.

Entry costs £5, just pay on the day. 100 per cent of funds raise will be donated to Chestnut Tree House.

Spectators are also welcome at the event and can enter for free.