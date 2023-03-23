Large crowd expected to gather at Chichester cathedral for 'putting forward' of sundial

The masonry buttress to which the sundial is attached, although it appears to be part of the main building is a freestanding structure which stands on stone rollers, thus enabling it to be turned through the fifteen degrees required to adjust the sundial to British Summer Time and back again in autumn.
The task is carried out by members of the Cathedrals Works Department and is overseen by a Canon Prebendary of the Cathedral who pronounces a blessing on completion of the task.
The ceremony commences at 2.00am and lasts about fifteen minutes.