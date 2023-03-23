Edit Account-Sign Out
Large crowd expected to gather at Chichester cathedral for 'putting forward' of sundial

A large group of spectators is again expected to be present on the Cathedral Green early on Sunday (March 26) morning to witness the ‘putting forward’ of the Sundial.

By Sam Pole
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 08:48 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 08:49 GMT
The masonry buttress to which the sundial is attached, although it appears to be part of the main building is a freestanding structure which stands on stone rollers, thus enabling it to be turned through the fifteen degrees required to adjust the sundial to British Summer Time and back again in autumn.

The task is carried out by members of the Cathedrals Works Department and is overseen by a Canon Prebendary of the Cathedral who pronounces a blessing on completion of the task.

The ceremony commences at 2.00am and lasts about fifteen minutes.

