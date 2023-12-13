A Christmas tree competition organised by Arun District Council closes this Friday (December 15), so residents only have a few more days to celebrate their decorations.

It's your last chance to win this year's Christmas tree competition.

Prizes will be awarded to the best decorated trees in the district, with special recognition for the best recycled or handmade decorations and the best community tree.

To enter, simply take a photograph of your tree and send it to [email protected] with your full name, address and phone number. Residents who would like to enter but cannot take photographs of their entry are asked to call 01903 737635.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad