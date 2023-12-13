BREAKING

Last chance for Arun residents to show off their Christmas trees

A Christmas tree competition organised by Arun District Council closes this Friday (December 15), so residents only have a few more days to celebrate their decorations.
By Connor Gormley
Published 13th Dec 2023, 11:36 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 11:37 GMT
It's your last chance to win this year's Christmas tree competition.

Prizes will be awarded to the best decorated trees in the district, with special recognition for the best recycled or handmade decorations and the best community tree.

To enter, simply take a photograph of your tree and send it to [email protected] with your full name, address and phone number. Residents who would like to enter but cannot take photographs of their entry are asked to call 01903 737635.

To be eligible for a prize, entrants must be Arun District Council tenants or leaseholders, entrants under 18 must provide contact details of a parent or guardian, the prizes are not transferable, the judge's decision is final, and the winner must agree to the use of their name in any publicity material, as well as their entry.

