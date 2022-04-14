Last chance to apply for temporary road closures for Platinum Jubilee street parties

Chichester's Market Cross

A temporary road closure may be necessary if residents plan to organise a street party. Residents are advised to read the advice available online to see if they require one: www.chichester.gov.uk/roadshighwaysandpavements

Further advice on organising a street party can also be found at: www.gov.uk/government/publications/your-guide-to-organising-a-street-party/your-guide-to-organising-a-street-party

Alternatively, the road can be kept open and instead residents can organise a gathering or ‘Street Meet’ on private land, such as a driveway or front garden, without any requirement to fill in forms. Further guidance can be found on this at: www.streetparty.org.uk/guide/street-meet/ The special Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend takes place over the weekend of 2 – 5 June. The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is set to be the country’s ‘biggest ever’ celebration and Chichester District Council has already received over 40 applications for temporary road closures for street parties.

There are many ways people can get involved, including street parties; The Big Jubilee Lunch; beacon lighting; and The Queen’s Green Canopy project, which encourages people to plant trees through to the end of the year. More information on all of these activities can be found at: www.platinumjubilee.gov.uk/get-involved-with-the-platinum-jubilee/