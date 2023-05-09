Last chance to enjoy the most famous Bluebell walk in Sussex

The Arlington Bluebell Walk is celebrating its landmark 50th season.

But you will have to be quick if you want to enjoy its glorious display as the last day of the walk is on Wednesday May 10.

Owner John McCutchan says it has been a very special year for him personally and also his talented and devoted team.

The most visitors in any one year was 23,000 in 2019 - and John is confident this can now be beaten. He said: "Being our 50th anniversary makes it a very special year indeed on the Arlington Bluebell Walk. Supporting local charities is at the heart of what we do.

"There will be 19 charities managing the walks and providing the refreshments, and they will each receive a substantial donation from the overall proceeds.”

The garden is very special to John. He works on the land 365 days a year. His late wife Carolyn created the most wonderful garden around the Farmhouse which has been renovated since her death and for the first time has been honoured to be a Royal Horticultural Society Partner Garden 2023. John wanted to do something extra special for the 50th anniversary.

He said: "We have created a bird feeding station and we will be using a large screen to beam it into the catering area. What could be better than having a cup of tea listening to the birds? It will be so lovely.

"We aim to make improvements every year, and this year we are making 18 mobility scooters available. Back in 2019, they were used 500 times so I am confident this will be popular. We also have an excellent new catering team on site, which will give us a real boost too.

"Over the years we have raised £890.291 for local charities. That was always so important to Carolyn and myself."

The garden is an attraction in itself, 1.5 acres adjacent to a six-acre wildflower meadow with mown paths, seating and views of the South Downs. John said: "After my wife died, Emma Reece and her team have done an amazing job renovating it. It is so tranquil, relaxing and very good for one's mental health. "

The garden is open every Wednesday from 10am until 4pm, also every day the Bluebell Walk is open. The Bluebell Walk runs daily from 10am until 5pm until May 10.

Entrance is £6 per adult, £3 for children aged between 3 and 16, and £16 for a family ticket, two adults and up to four children.

You do not need to book online - you can turn up on the day. Go to www.bluebellwalk.co.uk or email info:@bluebellwalk.co.uk www.batesgreengarden.co.uk.

