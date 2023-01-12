Newhaven Youth Centre is running the LGBTQ+ and Ally Support Team (L.A.S.T.) for 12 to 17-year-olds.

L.A.S.T. offers free weekly sessions on Denton Island, a safe space for young people who identify as LGBTQ+ or those who wish to better support the community.

Lily Pardon (she/her), a community development worker, said: “L.A.S.T is a place where young people can make new friends and meet new people who are also part of the LGBTQ+ community. It is an open, safe space for young people to discuss issues that are affecting them free from judgement, and get support when needed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

All sessions are led by youth leaders who are part of the Newhaven Young People’s Forum, a voice group for young people in Newhaven to provide feedback and input on youth services and develop youth-led community projects.

L.A.S.T. Newhaven LGBTQ+ youth support group. Photo: Lily Pardon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They set up L.A.S.T. in September 2021, and meet every Tuesday from 5:15pm to 6:30pm. Sessions often involve baking, craft, painting and jewellery making. They also provide educational activities on topics such as sexual health and LGBTQ+ history.

Lily added: “a lot of our sessions have a focus on wellbeing and self-care. We gain input from young people on what they want to happen at their sessions and try to create plans that are as youth-led as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young people who attend the sessions said:

“It’s a place to be yourself” - Opal, 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

L.A.S.T. Newhaven mural painting. Photo: Lily Pardon.

“It helps us explore our identity” – Michael, 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Kian, 14, says: “It’s okay to be gay!”

Lily said: “Young people have told us that it is the only group specifically for young LGBTQ+ people in the local area. The idea came directly from young people in the area as something they wanted to see happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upcoming events include: make your own colouring book on January 17, games night on January 24 and Healthy relationships on January 31.

L.A.S.T. Newhaven details and events schedule. Photo: Lily Pardon

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Newhaven Young People’s Forum have met regularly since 2008 to discuss interests and issues of young people in the area. They aim to help young people with their skills and confidence.

They represent local young people and their views, opinions and ideas feed directly into SCDA and Newhaven youth services.

Advertisement Hide Ad