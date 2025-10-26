Late-night rescue operation launched to save person in sea clinging to Eastbourne Pier

By Richard Gladstone
Published 26th Oct 2025, 10:52 GMT
A rescue operation was launched in Eastbourne late on Saturday night (October 25) after reports of a person in the water clinging to the pier’s supports.

Eastbourne RNLI said its D-class inshore lifeboat was launched at the request of Solent Coastguard just after 11.40pm.

Police were also called to the scene.

The person was brought safely to shore, the RNLI said.

The RNLI launched a rescue operation in Eastbourne late on Saturday, October 25

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “Solent Coastguard requested our D-Class Inshore lifeboat to launch on service in response to a person in the water, clinging to the pier supports.

“Fortunately, as the ILB was at the water’s edge, just about to launch, police officers had managed to remove the casualty from any further danger and the launch was cancelled.

“In a coastal emergency, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”

