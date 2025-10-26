Late-night rescue operation launched to save person in sea clinging to Eastbourne Pier
Eastbourne RNLI said its D-class inshore lifeboat was launched at the request of Solent Coastguard just after 11.40pm.
Police were also called to the scene.
The person was brought safely to shore, the RNLI said.
A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “Solent Coastguard requested our D-Class Inshore lifeboat to launch on service in response to a person in the water, clinging to the pier supports.
“Fortunately, as the ILB was at the water’s edge, just about to launch, police officers had managed to remove the casualty from any further danger and the launch was cancelled.
“In a coastal emergency, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”